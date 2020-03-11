Three Bulls receive post season honors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Three University at Buffalo men’s basketball players have received post season honors.

Junior guard Jayvon Graves was named to the first team All-MAC team. Graves led the Bulls in scoring averaging 17.1 points per game while also recording his 1,000th career pint this season.

Senior guard Davonta Jordan was named the MAC’s Defensive Player of the Year. Jordan led the MAC with 67 steals and 25 blocks. Jordan also contributed to the Bulls offense, averaging 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.

Sophomore guard Ronaldo Segu was named the MAC’s Sixth Man of the Year. Segu came off the bench in all of the team’s 32 games this season, averaging 8.1 points per game. Segu finished with a team high 20 points in Monday’s MAC championship play-in game against Miami on Monday night.