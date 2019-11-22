Three keys to rebuilding the O-line: Being tough, smart & dependable

Buffalo Bills offensive guard Jon Feliciano (76) and center Mitch Morse (60) provide blocking protection for quarterback Josh Allen, left, as New England Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler (70) rushes the line in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills offensive line did not allow a sack last week and only allowed one the past two games.

Overall this season, they’ve done a nice job of keeping Josh Allen on his feet. Now keep in mind the top six O-linemen coming into this season had never played a down together.

“I’ve seen some chemistry on a personal level,” said offensive line coach Bobby Johnson. “Off the field, it’s developed as a crew. “

“I really like what I see with this group. I like the intensity that they bring,” added center Mitch Morse. “I like the cohesiveness of this group. You really feel like your going to battle with each other and for each other on gameday and that’s special.”

Morse missed a lot of the preseason with a concussion and that forced the Bills to move some of the linemen around to different positions. Making them learn multiple spots and in the end, that may have helped with one aspect in particual. Communication.

“Being able to look at the field and Mitch is making his calls and me, myself. I can look at the defense and help Mitch out,” added Jon Feliciano. “And, one of the things I have to do here is turn around help Josh and tell him, ‘It’s four down, three down’ and stuff like that. So, I think that, just my background, Q’s memory, and Mitch is one of the best centers in the league so.”

Compared to last season, the Bills offensive line statistically has been better across the board. In particular, they’re allowing fewer sacks per game, and running the ball for a higher average per carry. The players aren’t the only thing that’s changed. It’s Bobby Johnson’s first year in Buffalo. He says there were three ingredients they looked for when rebuilding the line.

“Tough, smart, dependable,” Johnson said. “And, if you go guy to guy, they all have that. They are a smart crew, they can see thing, they understand football and they can communicate it. And, that’s vital. A lot of times in the room, I’m not the smartest guy in the room and, I’m OK with that.”

The Bills offensive line will need another big performance on Sunday whent hey face Von Miller and the Broncos front seven.