BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was senior night for Williamsville South on Thursday as the Billies hosted Amherst in an ECIC II matchup.

In the top of the fourth, the Tigers even up the score when Patrick Sarzynski smacks a chopper to short to score Jack Foster. We’re all tied up at one.

A few batters later, Amherst loads the bases when Arron Comeau rips a single out to centerfield. The Billies would walk in a run a few minutes later, and an error at the end of the inning gives the Tigers a 3-1 lead.

That’s where the score would stay until the bottom of the sixth. With a man on, Cooper Cefaratti blasts a double to deep left field, and then two batters later Lucas Mirti rips one to shallow center to score two Billies and tie the game up at three.

With two outs, Will South takes the lead when Sean Munzert singles out to centerfield. Mirti crosses the plate for the game-winning run.

With the three-run sixth inning, Will South completes the comeback on senior night to top Amherst 4-3. The Billies round out the regular season on Saturday at Will North.