Three Titans players test positive for COVID-19, shut down facilities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Through the first two game weeks of the 2020 NFL season, no players had tested positive for COVID-19 remarkably. But testing on Tuesday morning revealed that three Tennessee Titan players and five Titans personnel tested positive.

The Titans will not be allowed in their building until Saturday. Everything will be done remotely.

This is going to be a big challenge for the organization and the league. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 29, 2020

In accordance to guidelines set out before the season, the Titans shut down their facilities and suspend in-person activities, starting on Tuesday.

The Minnesota Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, will also shut down team facilities, even though no players or personnel have tested positive.

“Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration,” the NFL and NFLPA released in a statement on Tuesday morning.

The Buffalo Bills are set to play the Tennessee Titans in week five.