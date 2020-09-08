Thurman Thomas and golfers play 100 holes for Oishei

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was a marathon, not a sprint for 14 golfers as they attempted to play 100 holes of golf at Crag Burn Golf Club on Tuesday to raise money for Oishei Children’s Hospital. Buffalo Bills Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas and his wife Patti led the way in fundraising before the event by raising over $15,000.

“The event’s really important to us. I’m on the foundation board for Oishei, so we like to do our part. Golf is usually our favorite thing to do, so when we heard about the 100 holes, we were a little nervous about it being 100, but we split down the middle so we could get out here and get some exercise and raise some money for a lot of the programs that this supports with Oishei Children’s Hospital, so we picked a perfect day,” Patti Thomas said.

“We picked a perfect day, being out here with friends and people from Oishei Children’s Hospital, we’ve been knowing them for a long period of time. I’ve known some people that have done 100 holes and they say it’s tough, but once you get out here and once you start swinging the golf club, hitting the ball and start having fun, you forget about counting how many holes you’ve played up until this point. It’s a great foundation, we love what they do for the community, and since we’re here full-time Buffalonians, we decided to jump right in, so it’s been great since 6:00 this morning.”

It was an all day affair at Crag Burn as the 100 hole challenge teed off at 6 am and ends around 8 pm. The 14 brave golfers who attempted it are members of The Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation Board of Directors and hospital supporters.

Fundraising doesn’t stop after the last ball goes in the cup, though. Anyone interested in donating towards Oishei can do so here.