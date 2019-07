ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Information on the Buffalo Bills’ ticketed Connors and Ferris Training Camp practices has been released.

Mobile tickets are now available for the following practices:

Saturday, July 27 – 9:45 a.m.

Sunday, July 28 at 9:45 a.m.

Sunday, August 4 at 2:45 p.m.

The practices will be held at St. John Fisher College in Rochester.

Tickets, which are complimentary, can be obtained here. There is a limit of four tickets per person.