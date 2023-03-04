BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Manhattan Cup champions for the first time in 22 years, Bishop Timon-St. Jude now has the opportunity to bring a state championship trophy back to South Buffalo.

Timon, ranked No. 7 in the state in Class A, advanced to the Catholic state final with a 73-61 win against No. 9 Chaminade in Saturday’s semifinal at Hilbert College. The Tigers (24-3) will now meet 27th-ranked Monsignor Ferrell (19-6) on Saturday at Fordham University for the CHSAA title.

With NFL player Demone Harris in the gym cheering on his alma mater, Jaiden Harris led Timon in its semifinal win with 31 points, 17 coming in the first quarter. Nakyhi Harris scored 14 points, and Malachi Parker added 12.

Cardinal O’Hara advanced to CHSAA tournament in Class A with a 62-39 win Saturday against St. Mary’s. Kyla Hayes led the Hawks with 20 points, Annabelle Day scored 14, and Jordyn Williams had 10.

O’Hara will join Monsignor Martin champion Nichols in AA and B representative Mount St. Mary next weekend at Fordham.