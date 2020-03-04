Timon, Canisius take home Monsignor Martin titles

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Monsignor Martin championships took place on Tuesday night at Canisius, with the Woj Cup and Manhattan Cup on the line.

BISHOP TIMON VS. CARDINAL O’HARA

Timon and Cardinal O’Hara hit the floor for the first Woj Cup final on Tuesday night.

Tigers got out to a hot start in this one, Kamar Goudelock gets it beyond the arc and drains the deep three to give Timon an 8-2 lead two minutes into the game.

Halfway through the first, on the other end of the floor, Keiyan Clarke shoots and Jimmy Green is there for the putback layup, O’Hara trails 12-4.

But Timon does not take the foot off the gas pedal in the first. Jamyier Patton with the fancy footwork as he glides to the hoop for the layup to take an 18-8 lead.

Seconds later, Goudelock getting it done on defense too, off the steal he finishes with a layup in transition. Timon led 22-8 at the end of the first.

Three minutes into the second, off the rebound Ryan Sheehan bullies his way in for the layup from the blocks to bring the Tigers up 26-10.

Timon led O’Hara 35-19 at the half, and they would never look back. The Tigers knock off the defending Monsignor Martin champs with a final of 74-66 to advance to the Catholic Class B state championship in two weeks!

CANISIUS VS. ST. JOE’S

The biggest rivalry in Western New York met on the hardwood for the third time this season, and after Canisius swept St. Joe’s in the two former meetings, this time, the Manhattan Cup title is on the line.

Three minutes left in the first, tied up at nine, Max Dowling gets it in the corner and knocks down a big three to take a 12-9 lead for the Crusaders.

Just over a minute left in the quarter, Eric Kegler brings it down and hits the euro step for the layup. Canisius led 18-13 at the end of the first.

Second quarter action now, Desean Ashley snags his own rebound and sends it to a wide open Nolan Phillips for the three. Joe’s cutting into Canisius’s 26-18 lead.

Less than a minute left in the half, Crusaders passing it around the arc before settling on Kegler who nails the step up jumper. Canisius took their led into the break, 31-23.

The Marauders come out on a mission in the third. Ashley brings it down and gets the basket off the boards, Joe’s trails 36-29.

Two and a half left in the third, Dewayne Vass drains the shot clock buzzer beater three with ease! Crusaders up 45-35.

Under thirty left in the quarter now, from the inbounds Josh Haskell brings it in for the finger roll layup. St. Joe’s down 45-37 going into the final quarter of play.

For the third time this season, this game was decided in 10 points or less, and for the third time this season, Canisius topped rival St. Joe’s for the Manhattan Cup! The Crusaders win the Monsignor Martin title for the 8th time in 12 years with the 63-54 victory.