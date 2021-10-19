Titans discuss Bills postgame

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel signals to his players in the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

NASHVILLE, T.N. (WIVB) — The Tennessee Titans put together a comeback victory on Monday night to top the Bills 34-31. Members of the Titans addressed the media after the game, here’s what they had to say about the Bills.

Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel:

“That’s an excellent football team. Sean and Brandon, they have some great players. That’s a great team, it just came down to a few plays.”

On the differences between the two teams during the game: “We tackled better, we did effect the QB, on third and long we let them get by. Allen went deep and completed pass, but our guys understood the game plan and made them earn it. We tipped the ball, it was intercepted, they tipped the ball and we intercepted it.”

Tennessee Titans Safety Kevin Byard:

“We’re a confident bunch. We go into every game confident that we can win every game we play. I guess I would call this a good measuring stick, but we got the Kansas City Chiefs coming up next week.”

Tennessee Titans Defensive Tackle Jeffery Simmons:

On the game-winning fourth down stop by the Titans defense: “We knew they were trying to win the game. They have a good quarterback, Josh Allen is a great quarterback. When you’re in a position like that you know they’re trying to win the game and you put it in your best player’s hands. We do the same thing. We just were able to make a stop.”