Tom Brady isn’t retiring yet

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on as they play against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WIVB) — Tom Brady isn’t hanging up his cleats any time soon.

The New England Patriots quarterback announced on Instagram, at age 42, that he plans to continue playing football, concluding the post with “I know I still have more to prove.”

Both times when the Patriots faced the Buffalo Bills in 2019, our home team lost.

In fact, Brady is 32-3 against the Bills, the most wins ever by a quarterback against a single team in NFL history.

That includes 70 touchdowns and 11 300-yard games.

Although Brady has spent the entirety of his two-decade career with the Patriots, it is still not clear if he’ll be with the team next season.