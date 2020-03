FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on as they play against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WIVB) — Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots.

Brady, a quarterback who is regarded as one of the best players in NFL history, made the announcement Tuesday morning on Instagram and Twitter.

The 42-year-old has spent his entire career with the Patriots, after being drafted by the team in 2000.

It’s not clear where Brady is headed next.

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020