Tom Brady to the Buccaneers

(CBS News) — The sports world has seen this happen before. Once upon a time, LeBron James shocked the planet by declaring he’d take his talents to South Beach, and he then formed a superteam after NBA free agents clamored to join him. Years later, after a return to his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers, he took those same talents to the Los Angeles Lakers, and free agents again — mostly — made a mad dash to play beside him. In 2020, the NFL’s version of this is Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and by now you know where this story is headed.

It’s being reported free agents from around the league are attempting to make a bank run on Tampa, with the assumption the team will eventually announce Brady as their new franchise quarterback, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

There’s already rumor of the six-time Super Bowl winner supposedly wanting head coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht to give a peek at Antonio Brown, but that hurdle is a steep one and entrenched with league probes and a direct threat by the NFL that Brown — should he sign with a club before the league is done doing its due diligence — will likely find himself on the Commissioner’s Exempt List and unable to play. The troubled All-Pro aside, news of Brady’s decision to join the Bucs will leave him with no shortage of options in the free agency pool, many players ready to become his latest weapon in aid to All-Pro receiver Mike Evans.

While that’s all going on, everyone is wondering just what’s the hold up on the Buccaneers announcing the signing. Some reports have the delay tied to structuring of the contract itself, but that may not be so. The latest rumor, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, is that Brady and the Buccaneers are haggling over the location of his mandated physical, and nothing more. The NFL has banned all free agency visits due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, and so the physical must be done at an independent practitioner who both sides must agree on; as the Bucs are not allowed to send the team’s private jet to pick him up or even see him in-person.

A conflicting report, surprise surprise, notes there are no issues with the physical whatsoever, per Jeff Darlington of ESPN, and that the four-time Super Bowl MVP is actually set to take his physical in New York on Thursday, March 19.

What’s for certain is the likelihood of the deal being completed soon, and there’s a list of talent knocking on the Bucs door wanting to get in on the action.