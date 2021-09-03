Top 4 on 4: 2021 Week One

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The high school football season is finally back in the fall, and Week One of the 2021 season opens up with some great matchups! Here are the Top 4 on 4 for Week One.

Orchard Park vs. Jamestown

Former AA foes meet on the field again for the first time since the 2019 regular season finale. Both teams played in the Section VI championship game in the spring, with OP losing to Lancaster and Jamestown losing to South Park, so tonight’s game will be a springboard to open up the 2021 fall season for the winner.

Southwestern vs. Iroquois

Saturdays non-league matchup will be another meeting between 2021 spring Section VI runners up. Iroquois finished the shortened season 4-1 before falling to Maritime/Health Sciences 26-20 in the Class B championship game. Southwestern fell to Medina 21-13 in the Class C title game after an perfect regular season. I think this will be a great season opening matchup this weekend.

Will South vs. Frontier

With Frontier dropping down from Class AA to Class A, the Falcons open up the season taking on Will South. The Billies had a very successful spring season, going undefeated through the regular season before falling to Jamestown in the playoffs. Frontier is very senior-heavy this year, returning 19 seniors from last seasons team. This should be a great A South game tonight.

St. Mary’s vs. St. Joes

The final game of the week is the Monsignor Martin matchup between the Lancers and Marauders. St. Mary’s went 3-2 in the spring and won the Monsignor Martin small school championship. For St. Joes, the first season for head coach Michael Corona ended in a disappointing 1-3 record, but they’re looking to improve in the second season under Coach Corona.