Top 4 on 4: Week 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The first week of the high school football season featured some great games and upsets, so let’s see which games to look out for in the Week 2 edition of Top 4 on 4!

Franklinville/Ellicottville vs Randolph

Both teams come into tonight’s matchup with a 1-0 record on the year. Randolph had a huge win in the season opener, topping jfk 47-0, while Franklinville/Ellicottville beat Class C Lackawanna 28-16 last week. Tonight’s game will give the winner a big advantage in Class D.

West Seneca West vs Frontier

After both teams handed out upsets in the first week of the season, the Indians travel to take on the Falcons in an A-South matchup. West Seneca West enters tonight coming off a huge 53-34 win over South Park, and Frontier crushed Williamsville South 34-7 in Week 1.

Wilson vs Cleveland Hill

In the C-North opener for both teams, Wilson and Cleve Hill both come in with a 1-0 record so far. The Eagles opened up the season with a 20-19 win over Maryvale last week, while the Lakemen topped Class B Lew-Port 13-7.

Maritime/Health Sciences vs Canisius

Saturday’s game will be the long awaited debut for new Crusader interim head coach Bryan Gorman. Canisius is coming into the 2021 fall season as the two-time reigning Monsignor Martin champions, while the Falcons are coming off a 16-0 season opening loss to Bennett, but are looking to get back on track tomorrow.