Top 4 on 4: Week 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The third week of the high school football season is upon us, so let’s check out which games to look out for this weekend!

1. CSP vs Portville

Top-ranked CSP travels to 14th ranked Portville on Friday night for a clash of the undefeateds. The Wolfpack has spread the love to the running backs this season, with 8 players combining for 417 yards and 8 touchdowns. Portville enters tonight scoring an average of 21 points per game, but that will be tough against a shutdown CSP defense that has only allowed an average of 9.5 points per game.

2. OP vs Lancaster

Tonight’s rivalry game will mark the first challenge for the Legends this season, and the third straight solid matchup for the Quakers. After cruising to 30+ point victories in the first two weeks, Lancaster has found more success on the ground than through the air, racking up 427 yards rushing compared to 169 passing. OP comes into tonight with a 1-1 record, and even though quarterback Ben Gocella has thrown for 675 yards and 10 touchdowns, the Quakers have given up a lot of points in the second half of games.

3. Frontier vs Jamestown

The Red Raiders have been the top team in WNY for the first two weeks of the season, and they come into tonight’s A South matchup with two big time wins under their belt. Jamestown’s dominant running back Jaylen Butera has rushed for 532 yards and 9 TDs so far. Frontier is coming off of back-to-back upsets over Will South and West Seneca West, and their stingy defense has only given up 19 total points this season.

4. Randolph vs Depew

The fourth and final top 4 on 4 this week is a non-league matchup. After dominating JFK in the season opener, the Cardinals topped Franklinville Ellicottville 36-26 last week to stay at the top of Class D. The Wildcats are 2-0 on the season, and have put up over 560 yards on the ground through two games.