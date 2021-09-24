Top 4 on 4: Week 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s the fourth week of the high school football season, so let’s take a look at what games to be on the look out for this weekend in the Top 4 on 4.

Akron vs Medina

Both teams have been unstoppable through the first three games of the season, but the difference between the two has been their respective matchups with Newfane. Akron narrowly escaped the Panthers last week, outscoring them 14-6 in the final quarter to win 22-21. Medina, however, absolutely crushed Newfane 40-0 in week 2. I think this matchup is going to be a high scoring affair, and the winner is going to be whoever has the ball last.

Randolph vs CSP

Both teams won their games that I previewed in last week’s Top 4, so this is a battle for first place in Class D. Still the number one team in the state, CSP can score, and protect, with its stout defense only allowing an average of 9 points a game. The Cardinals have outscored opponents 127-54, so I really think this game is going to come down to who’s defense performs better.

Sweet Home vs Lockport

The undefeated Panthers come into Saturday’s game with three close wins under their belts. Sweet Home’s offensive weapons of Diar Fleming and Jordan Theodore are a threat through the air, and on the ground. After losing the first two games of the year, Lockport finally earned their first win last week in a blowout performance over North Tonawanda. A win for Sweet Home would put the Panthers in sole possession of first place in A North, for Lockport it would keep them in the running for second.

St. Joe’s vs Canisius

The final top 4 on 4 is the age-old rivalry between the Marauders and Crusaders. After St. Joe’s took the regular season matchup in a comeback thriller in 2019, last year’s game ended in a lopsided 63-0 shutout in favor of Canisius. The Crusaders are on a roll right now, and after dropping the first three games of the season, St. Joe’s will come into this will a little more energy being that it is a rivalry game, but I think this one goes to the Crusaders easily.