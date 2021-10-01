Top 4 on 4: Week 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The fifth week of the high school football season is here, so let’s take a look at four Friday night matchups in this week’s Top 4 on 4!

Lancaster vs Bennett

The Tigers had massive victories in the first three weeks of the season, but are coming off a 51-36 upset loss last weekend to Orchard Park. The Legends are undefeated this season and have been on a roll, outscoring opponents 153 to 30 over the first four games. In the last three games, Lancaster defense has only allowed six points per game. If Bennett wants to rebound from last week’s loss, they will have to find ways to stop the Legends, something that no team has been able to do yet this season.

Starpoint vs Grand Island

Tonight’s game features 3-0 Starpoint traveling to 3-1 Grand Island in an A-North matchup. The Vikings one loss came in week 2 to AA Orchard Park, but since then, they have dealt back-to-back routs. Starpoint’s week 2 matchup against Mckinley was postponed to later in the season, so they come into tonight scoring on average 31 points and only allowing about nine points a game.

Pioneer vs Iroquois

The undefeated Chiefs are coming into tonight’s game as the second-ranked team in the state in Class B. Pioneer is 3-1 on the season, with their only loss coming from West Seneca East in week 3. After Iroquois beat Southwestern in a one-point thriller in the season opener, they have outscored teams 156 to 20.

Wilson vs Akron

After last week’s matchup with Medina was cancelled, 3-0 Akron returns to the field on Friday night to take on 3-1 Wilson. This rivalry has been pretty back and forth between the two teams in the last few years, with the Tigers getting the shutout victory in the spring and the Lakemen winning the matchup in 2018 and 2019.