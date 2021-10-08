Top 4 on 4: Week 6

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s now the sixth week of the high school football season, so let’s take a look at the Top 4 on 4 for Week 6!

West Seneca East vs Iroquois

We don’t have many undefeated teams remaining in Section VI right now, but West Seneca East and Iroquois are two of those unbeaten teams up until tonight when they play each other in a huge B-South matchup. The ground and pound approach has worked well for the Trojans this season, with four WSE players racking up over 700 yards through five games. The Chiefs have also been dominant on the ground, rushing for over 850 yards, but it’s their defense that has only given up an average of 11 points per game. I’ll be at the game tonight, and I can’t wait to see how this one ends.

Jamestown vs Hamburg

The Bulldogs suffered their first loss last week in a one-score upset to Williamsville South, but tonight will not be an easy one to get back on track. Undefeated Jamestown comes in with WNYs best running back in senior Jaylen Butera, who just passed over 1,000 rushing yards on the season, while the Bulldogs have a standout running back of their own in Devin Collins who’s rushed for over 840 yards this year, so tonight is sure to be the battle of the backs.

Southwestern vs Fredonia

After a one-point victory in the season opener, the Hillbillies have dominated their next three opponents, outscoring them 121 to 45. They head into tonight’s matchup unbeaten on the season, but facing a Trojans team that has bounced back from back-to-back one point losses in the first two weeks of the season and are now on a three-game winning streak, including two shutouts. This is sure to be a great C-South matchup with potential playoff implications.

CSP vs Franklinville-Ellicottville

Both teams come into this game 4-1 tied for second place behind Randolph in Class D. The Wolfpack rebounded nicely from their week 4 shutout to the Cardinals and put up a 33-15 victory over red-hot St. Mary’s last week. The Titans one loss this season also came at the hands of Randolph, and since then, they have cruised to three straight wins, outscoring opponents by an average of 44-13.