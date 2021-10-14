Top 4 on 4: Week 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The seventh week of the high school football season is already upon us, so let’s take a look at our Top 4 on 4.

Lancaster vs Clarence

We have three teams currently with a 5-1 record in AA, so tomorrow night’s matchup will have massive playoff implications. This will be the final AA game of the regular season for the Legends, and it’s a big one against the Red Devils. Lancaster is two games removed from a 24-point blowout loss to Bennett, but bounced back last week to beat Will North 48-14. Clarence is coming off a nail-biting 42-35 victory against Orchard Park, and continues to try and deflate opposing teams by putting together long, sustainable drives that eat up the clock. I have a feeling this game will be electric.

Frontier vs Will North

Since dropping down to Class A this season, Frontier has been rolling through league play and enters tonight’s matchup with former AA foe Will North with a 5-1 record. Not only has the Falcons defense stood up to the test this season, the offense has complimented it, with 11 Frontier players getting touches to rack up over 1500 yards so far this season. 3-3 Will North has had to deal with a tough AA this year, but even with a .500 record, the Spartans have managed to rush for over 1200 yards.

Albion vs Maritime

The top two teams in B North square off on Saturday afternoon. Albion is one of just seven teams still undefeated on the year, but is coming off their closest win of the season so far after having to play two games in one week. Maritime opened up the season with back-to-back shutout losses, but since then, the Falcons have stepped up on both sides of the ball to roll through B-North, outscoring league opponents 40-6. The Purple Eagles have spread the ball out on offense all season long, racking up over 730 yards in rushing and 730 yards through the air.

Depew vs Eden/North Collins

The Wildcats have had a stellar season so far this year, cruising through C-Central and falling only to undefeated Randolph in Week 3 to put together a 5-1 record. Since falling to the Cardinals, Depew’s defense has given up only six points in the last three weeks. Tonight will be a tough test for both teams as Depew takes on 4-2 Eden/North Collins. In Eden/North Collins’ four wins, they’ve outscored opponents by an average of 22 points. I think this is going to be a battle of who’s offense has the better night.