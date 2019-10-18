Top 4 On 4: Week 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The final week of the regular season is rivalry week, so how better to prepare for some rivalry action than breaking down the top four games to watch in week 7.

Orchard Park vs. Jamestown — Friday, 7 pm

Orchard Park enters the match up with an undefeated record on the season and 5-0 in AA play, while Jamestown comes in 5-1, 4-1 in AA. This will be the deciding game for the top spot in AA.

Tonawanda vs. North Tonawanda — Friday 6 pm

The TNT rivalry has been pretty lopsided in the last few years, as North Tonawanda has come away victorious for the last 18 straight games. The Lumberjacks have had their fair share of problems this season though, coming into the rivalry with a 1-5 record, as the Warriors enter with a 3-3 record. This could be the year Tonawanda upsets NT.

West Seneca East vs. West Seneca West — Friday, 7 pm

We got to see the battle for West Seneca twice last year, and both teams came away with a win. East is 3-3 on the year, and West is 5-1, so this great and competitive rivalry should be just that again this year.

Newfane vs. Wilson — Friday, 7 pm

In the final rivalry game of the week, it’s a battle between two top teams. Newfane is the top team in B4 with a 5-1 record, and Wilson has cruised through C North this year undefeated.