Top 4 on 4: Week 8

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB): It’s the final week of the regular season for high school football, so let’s take a look at the Top 4 on 4 for Week 8.

Grand Island vs Sweet Home

Both teams are 6-1 coming into tonight’s important A-North matchup, but the Vikings are the only team that hasn’t lost a league game. On top of the Grand Island defense allowing the fewest amount of points in Class A this season, quarterback Justin Horvath has thrown for over 14 hundred yards through seven games. Sweet Home is strong both on the ground and through the air, with 10 players rushing for over 13 hundred yards and the receiving corp combining for 900+ yards. Tonight’s game is sure to be an exciting one from start to finish.

Frontier vs Hamburg

Tonight’s rivalry game is turning out to be an important one in terms of playoff seeding in A-South. The Falcons are having a season for the ages, and enter tonight with a 6-1 record. Even though Frontier is a little banged up, the running back duo of Vinnie Monaco and Dylan Mack has combined for 1,439 yards this season. 5-2 Hamburg also relies heavily on the run, with senior running back Devin Collins rushing for over 900 yards.

Albion vs Medina

Coming of a 30 point loss to Maritime last weekend, 5-1 Albion travels to undefeated Medina for a non-league matchup. Aside from last week’s game against the Falcons, the Purple Eagles haven’t given up more than 16 points a game. Medina, however, averages 47 points a game. The Mustangs are looking to complete the perfect season tonight, so the battle for Doc’s Rock is going to be a dogfight to the end.

Canisius vs St. Francis

The 5-1 Crusaders play the final Monsignor Martin game on Saturday against the 4-3 Red Raiders in what’s sure to be an instant classic. Both teams have been all over the place playing solid out-of-state teams in the last few weeks, all to prepare for this matchup. These teams have met in the Monsignor Martin championship game for the last two years, and Canisius has won in back-to-back seasons. We’ll see these two again in a few weeks in the championship game, so this game will determine who gets the top seed.