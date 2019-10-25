Top 4 On 4: Week 8

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For most schools in WNY, week eight is the first round of the playoffs. But for Monsignor Martin play, it’s still the regular season. Here are the Top 4 on 4 for the 8th week of the high school football season.

Canisius vs. St. Francis — Friday, 7 pm

St. Francis comes into this Monsignor Martin match up with a 6-1 record, while Canisius is 3-4 on the season. The Red Raiders win the Monsignor Martin regular season title with a win, but if the Crusaders pull off the upset, there will be a three way tie at the top between St. Francis, Canisius, and St. Joe’s with all three sitting at 2-1 in MM play.

Lancaster vs. Clarence — Friday, 7 pm

This is the second time Lancaster has traveled to Clarence this year, and in this first round of the AA playoffs match up, this is certainly set to be a fantastic game! In the week three match up, the Red Devils came away with a 27-26 win in overtime. The winner of this game advances to play the winner of Frontier and Jamestown.

West Seneca West vs. Starpoint — Friday, 7 pm

WSW is the third place team out of A1, while Starpoint is the second place team out of A2. The Indians put together a fantastic 6-1 record this year. The Spartans are coming off a stunning 32-21 loss to Lockport. These two are high powered offenses, so expect it to be a high scoring game.

Pioneer vs. Cheektowaga — Friday, 7 pm

In this first round of the Class B Playoffs, two 6-1 teams meet for the second time this season. Pioneer’s only loss this year is to Cheektowaga, while the Warriors only loss is to Maritime, who finished with the top seed in Class B.