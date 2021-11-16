Top-seed Daemen heads into conference tournament on a roll

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Daemen women’s volleyball team is in the midst of one of its best seasons in school history. After finishing a perfect 12-0 in conference play for the first time ever, the Wildcats are 20-7 overall and are hosting the East Coast Conference tournament this weekend with their sights set on bringing home another ring for the first time since 2018.

“I think our team is feeling really ready and prepared. We played really well throughout the entire conference season, so now we said this time is 0-0,” Daemen volleyball head coach Stephanie Albano said. “Postseason play, everyone’s record is 0-0, I think our team is feeling good about where we are right now and how we’re going to prepare this week for the weekend, and playing at home obviously is a huge advantage.”

“I think we’re just on a hot streak right now and we’re just trying to go get that ring this season and stay hot,” Daemen sophomore Jasmine Brundage said. “I think our team really cares a lot and I think we focus a lot on our side instead of the other side and the other team. We like to take care of ourselves and our mindsets before we think about the other team and what they think about us.”

“We have a confidence knowing that hey we’ve played these teams before, we’ve played well, if we take care of the ball on our side that we know that we can handle the teams that we’re playing,” Albano said. “Everybody’s going to come in and they’re going to have a scout against us. They’re going to play their best against us because they’re the number one seed, so I think it’s going to be a challenge but I know that we’re up for the challenge and we’re excited to showcase what we can bring to our home fans.”

Daemen heads into the ECC tournament this weekend as the top seed. They will face Molloy on Friday at 5:30pm, a team they previously swept twice already this season.