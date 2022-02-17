Top seed Jamestown prepares for playoffs

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Jamestown Red Raiders have been on a tear on the court throughout the year, and come into the final game of the regular season on Thursday with a 16-3 record.

“I just think we play hard, we play tough, obviously everyone loves to come down and take a shot at Jamestown so we take that as a challenge,” Jamestown senior Jaylen Butera said. “Obviously no one likes to lose and we know we’re going to get everyone’s best game so we just gotta play the best that we can play so that we can get a win.”

“We really try hard to have a championship culture here that we want guys to expect to win, so we’ve been able to win quite a few league championships. That’s always our first goal of the season is to win our league, then after that we want to set our sights on a Sectional championship,” Jamestown head coach Ben Drake said. “It’s been a few years since we won one.

“We had a nice stretch where we won several in a row, and now we’ve had a few years since we won one and the last couple years we feel like we got upset in the playoffs. We certainly have some unfinished business that we feel like we would like to attain that next title and bringing it back to Jamestown,” Drake said.

Even with the one seed in the playoffs, Jamestown is not taking their time in the postseason for granted. After back to back fantastic seasons that ended just short of their goal of a sectional title, this season Jamestown is looking to take a note out of their football teams book and go and get the job done.

“We’ve come up short the last couple years, and this year we’re really looking to get the job done,” Jamestown junior Trey Drake said. “We have lots of guys coming from football to basketball who were just on that football team and have the same mindset and the same goals to compete and play for a sectional title as well. That mindset was already instilled in our head from just the last fall, so transferring over to the basketball season wasn’t a big deal at all for us.”

“I feel like when playoff time comes around we realize what the goal is, and that’s when we become the closest as a team,” Butera said. “When you got a lot of brothers on the team, it creates a good atmosphere. We all go out and want to accomplish one goal, play good together and get good results.”

The Red Raiders host Erie (PA) in the regular season finale on Thursday night at 7:45pm.