(WIVB) – The Toronto Blue Jays have released their 2020 season schedule, with their first game at Sahlen Field on Aug. 11 against Miami.

Here’s your revised 2020 #BlueJays schedule.



To accommodate necessary infrastructure modifications at Sahlen Field, we will play our first scheduled homestand on the road. pic.twitter.com/IiXsPGvDIO — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 26, 2020

“To accommodate necessary infrastructure modifications at Sahlen Field, we will play our first scheduled homestand on the road,” the team said in a tweet Sunday.