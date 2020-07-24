Not a done deal, but Toronto Blue Jays likely to play in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s not finalized yet, but Gov. Cuomo says the Toronto Blue Jays will likely be playing in Buffalo, after all.

On Friday morning, the Governor said the team would play this season’s home games at Sahlen Field — the home of the Buffalo Bisons.

Previously, the team had been exploring the possibility of playing in either Pittsburgh or Baltimore.

The State of Pennsylvania denied the team the ability to play home games at PNC Park.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.