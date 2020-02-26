Tough games to start the football season for UB

BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) The University at Buffalo released the 2020 football schedule Wednesday afternoon.

Two of the first three games will be huge challenges for Lance Leipold’s squad. The Bulls open the season at Big 12 opponent Kansas State on September 5. After a home game against FCS St Francis (Pa), the Bulls head to Columbus, Ohio to take on perennial national powerhouse Ohio State on Saturday September 19.

Three of the Bulls first 4 games are on the road with the Bulls starting their MAC schedule on September 26 at Bowling Green.

The schedule turns back in UB’s favor a little more in October with three straight home MAC matchups with Akron, Ball State and Kent State.

The Bulls last non-MAC opponent is Army. The Bulls travel to West Point on Saturday October 24.

In November the Bulls hit the road again, finishing with 3 out of 4 games away from UB Stadium. The Bulls play at Northern Illinois (11/3), Ohio (11/18), Western Michigan (11/27). UB’s lone home game in November is against Miami (OH) on November 10.