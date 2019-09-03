Tougher test for the Bulls in week two

Coming off a 38-10 season opener victory over Robert Morris on Thursday, the UB Bulls head into the second week of the season with a much tougher test as they prepare to travel to Happy Valley to take on 15th ranked Penn State.

“It’s going to be great. Great opportunity for our program to put on or play, just to be on Fox Sports at 7:30, it’s going to be great,” quarterback Matt Myers said.

“These are opportunities that don’t come along all the time for our program,” head coach Lance Leipold said. “I want to commend our players, past and present, because they chose to put this game on at prime time. It could’ve been slotted at another time, a little more regionally, or something of that nature.”

“It’s a credit obviously to Penn State and the team that they have, but I would hope that when they looked at things, they took notice of how we’ve played the last couple of years, especially last year, and they should be proud of that.”

“Going out there and competing, it still goes back to everything that we do every day,” Coach Leipold said.

Even though the Bulls put up 354 total yards of offense against Robert Morris, over 80 percent of those yards came from the ground.

Head coach Lance Leipold liked what he saw from the tight ends on Thursday, although against Penn State this week, he says the wide receivers need to step up.

“With those, there’s always, yeah we could do that a little better, creating some explosive plays with a tight end, those are some things there,” Leipold said. “Now countering that, consistency. We’ve got to be able to use our wide receivers a little more.”

“We’ve got to tackle a little bit better. Those would be some of the things, but heck now it seems like it’s been so far away since we’ve played I can barely remember it and you quickly turn your attention to a good Penn State team.” Coach Leipold said.

True freshman Marlyn Johnson was the only receiver to record a pass against Robert Morris, and he reeled one in for a 27 yard gain. Matt Myers completed 5 out of 10 passes on the night, but for a 2019 Bulls team that relies so heavily on the run game, the young quarterback isn’t fretting.

“There’s definitely some plays and formations we haven’t shown, but we ended up winning the game so whether I threw one pass or 50 passes, I’m happy with the outcome, and that’s just winning,” Myers said.

Upsetting the 15 ranked team in the country will be the goal on Saturday. Kickoff between UB and Penn State is set for 7:30 pm. Reporting at UB, Mary Margaret Johnson, News 4 Sports.