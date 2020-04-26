Tracking UB football undrafted free agent signings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Now that the NFL draft is over, it’s time to start tracking the undrafted free agent signings. UB football already has two former players land with NFL teams.

Returnnnnnnn of the Mack…

They both played at UB and now they’ll reunite in the NFL as defensive end Ledarius Mack joins his brother, Khalil in Chicago as he signed with the Bears.

UB also had another player land in the pros as offensive lineman and West Seneca native, Evin Ksiezarczyk signed with the Falcons. He joins fellow Western New Yorker, Qadree Ollison in Atlanta.