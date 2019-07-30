Training Camp Observations

With four days of training camp in the books, here are my four observations:
- John Brown is more than just a “go deep guy”. He’s shown the ability to get open in tight spaces and make plays in the red zone. It didn’t take long for the Bills new wide receiver and Josh Allen to develop a good rhythm.
- Contrary to popular belief, there’s been very little rotation along the first-team offensive line. Right guard is the only position that’s had two different starters with Spencer Long and Jon Feliciano each starting two days. Quinton Spain has staked a strong claim to the left guard spot.
- They are not rushing Ed Oliver. The Bills first round draft pick has not been in the mix much with the first team defense. Jordan Phillips has lined up at defensive tackle next to Star Lotulelei. Oliver has worked almost exclusively with the 2nd team defense.
- It’s still early but Levi Wallace seems to have the inside track at winning the starting cornerback job on the opposite side of Tre’davious White. He’s the returning starter and although the team brought in competition this offseason he’s line up primarily with the starters and it seems to be his job to lose.