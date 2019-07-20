Training Camp Preview: Defensive Backs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills secondary is second to none in the NFL.

The defense allowed the least passing yards per game last season at 179.2 and the safety duo is one of the best the league.

Jordan Poyer had a career-high 100 tackles last season and also finished 2018 with four interceptions. Micah Hyde – the other part of the safety tag team – added 58 tackles and 2 interceptions last season.

Watching Poyer and Hyde work in unison, directing the traffic in the defensive backfield is a work of art and both players have shown time after time they are great in coverage and near the line of scrimmage which gives Sean McDermott’s defense valuable flexibility.

Cornerback Tre’Davious White is also entering his 3rd season in Buffalo. In 2018, White allowed just 30 catches on 52 targets for only 357 yard and two touchdowns. White also came away with two interceptions last season. The 24-year-old is already one of the top cornerbacks in the league.

The only question in the Bills secondary is the cornerback spot opposite of White. Levi Wallace showed constant improvement during his rookie season and started the final seven games of 2018 but he’ll have to earn the starting job again at training camp.

In free agency, Buffalo signed E.J. Gaines and Kevin Johnson. Johnson was a first-round draft choice for the Texans in 2015. He’s very talented but has struggled to stay healthy and missed 29 games in 3 seasons. Gaines was a starter for the Bills in 2017 and will also be in the mix to win the starting cornerback job.

Taron Johnson was having a great rookie season, but it was cut short because of a shoulder injury. Despite battling through the injury most of the season, Taron had 42 tackles, one sack and one interception in 11 games. He’s healthy heading to camp and is the clear front-runner to keep the starting slot corner back job.