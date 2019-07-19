Training Camp Preview: Linebacker

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, and Lorenzo Alexander— the Bills starting linebacker corp is the most predictable and stable position on the team.

Tremaine’s developement thoughout his rookie season was noticable. On several occasions the Bills linebacker said as he got more comfortable he was able to play with more speed. He finished last year with 121 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 2 forced fumbles. I full expect him to take another huge step in the 2nd season. Edmunds was also given more leadership responsibilities at the end of 2018 and it’s role in which he’s impressed teammates.

Matt Milano suffered a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula at the end of last season but is fully recovered heading to camp. Milano was having a terrific 2018 season prior to the injury. He finished with 78 tackles and continue to show a knack for being around the ball with 3 interceptions and 3 fumble recoveries.

The veteran of the group, Lorenzo Alexander rounds out the starting trio of Bills linebackers. The 36-year-old continues to defy time and there’s no reason to believe that won’t continue. In 2018, Lorenzo finished with 74 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 2 forced fumbles. With Kyle Williams retiring his voice as a leader in the locker room will more valuable than ever.

Julian Stanford, Deon Lacey, and rookie Vosean Joseph will compete for backup jobs.