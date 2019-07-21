Training Camp Preview: Running Back

How much tread is left on the running backs tires? It’s one of the biggest questions as the Bills head to St. John Fischer for training camp.

LeSean McCoy is coming off a career-low 514 yards rushing and 3.2 yards per carry.

A big part of McCoy’s struggles in 2018 can be found up front.

The Bills offensive line struggled to create holes and for the majority of the season defenses focused on McCoy, inviting the Bills to beat them with a rookie quarterback. McCoy averaged just 11.5 carries per game last season and the lack of production became frustrating. He’ll be 31-years-old when the season starts and for the first time since his rookie season he’ll be competing for carries.

The Bills added Frank Gore in free agency this offseason. The 36-year-old put up respectable number in 2018 with the Dolphins rushing for 722 yards, averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

Gore is widely respected in the locker room and if the Bills decide to split carries between McCoy and Gore that could go a long way in keeping the running back room and McCoy in the right frame of mind.

The Bills will likely lean on the veterans in the short term but they drafted Devin Singletary for the long haul. The third round pick is just 21-years-old and landed in a perfect place to learn from a pair of running back who have been elite for a long time.

I would expect the veterans to produce enough to keep the rookie on the sideline early on in 2019 but if the running game is stagnant the Bills have the option to go with fresh legs.

T.J. Yeldon was also signed this offseason to complete for playing time.

Patrick DeMarco enters his 3rd season as the Bills fullback and has played in every game since landing in Buffalo.