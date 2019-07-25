Training Camp Preview: Quarterback

Unlike 2018, we know exactly who the starting quarterback will be this season. There were growing pains during Josh Allen’s rookie season but there were also wow moments. Allen proved he has the ability to make big plays with his legs and his arm.

The Bills poured a lot of resources into the offensive line and the wide receiver positions this offseason. Allen’s supporting cast is much improved this season so the expectations should increase entering his second season. He threw over 2,000 yards last season in 12 games. It’s hard to imagine him making the leap to 4,000 passing yards but I fully expect him to be around 3,500. Allen threw 10 touchdowns against 12 interceptions and those numbers will need to be much better if the Bills offense is going to take the next step.

Brian Daboll is back for his 2nd season as offensive coordinator which should give Allen an added comfort level heading into 2019. The Bills also added a respected quarterback coach in Ken Dorsey.

More than half of the teams in the NFL needed to use their backup quarterback at one point during the season. Matt Barkley proved to be a capable number 2 QB last season and is nearly a lock to be Allen’s backup again this season.

Former UB quarterback Tyree Jackson will also join the Bills at training camp. The rookie should get plenty of playing time during the preseason to show what he can do at the next level. There’s an outside chance he makes the Bills roster out of camp but could also land a spot on the practice squad.

It’s going to be a training camp without a quarterback competition— what a time to be alive.