Tre’ White named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, left, and cornerback Tre’Davious White warm up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After coming up with a critical interception and forcing a fumble in Buffalo’s comeback 31-21 win over Miami on Sunday, Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Tre'Davious White has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week by the NFL. pic.twitter.com/UxuL5Vqeco — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 23, 2019

Trailing 14-9 and with Miami threatening to add another touchdown to their lead in the third quarter, White jumped in front of pass intended for wide receiver Isaiah Ford to collect his third interception of the season.

Quarterback Josh Allen would then march the offense on a 98-yard scoring drive to give Buffalo it’s first lead at 17-14, following a two-point conversion.

White, would come up clutch again in the fourth quarter, this time forcing a fumble to help give the Bills’ offense a short field and another scoring opportunity.

Buffalo would cash in again to extend their lead to 24-14 en route to their 10-point victory.

White’s 14 forced turnovers in the second half of games are the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2017 as the 27th overall pick of the Bills.