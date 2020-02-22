Trojans blank Panthers 2-0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca East and Depew met on the ice on Friday night for their pre-quarterfinal game of the Section VI playoffs.

Scoreless through the first, but the Trojans change that quickly in the second. Hunter Kashuba sends it off the boards to Daniel Boyle who threads the needle to send it to the back of the net! East takes a 1-0 lead.

East goalie Austin Meidenbauer putting in work in the net tonight! Five minutes left to play in the second, he puts the pads to the ice and blocks five straight Depew shots before the Trojans send it down the ice to clear it. Meidenbauer finished the game with a perfect 24 saves on the night.

Third period action now, a minute and a half left in the game, Depew in the offensive zone looking to tie it up, but Colin Schmatz sends it out, and that goes straight into the empty net for the go ahead goal!

Trojans come away with the 2-0 victory over Depew to advance to the Section VI small school quarterfinals.