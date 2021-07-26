Tua Tagovailoa’s growth in year two the big story for Dolphins in 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – While the Bills don’t have to worry about questions regarding their starting quarterback, the same can’t be said about the rest of the division.

Focusing on the Dolphins, the main storyline to watch leading up to the season is how much of a jump can Tua Tagovailoa make from his rookie season to year two? Miami added lots of weapons around him so he should be able to take significant steps forward.

News 4’s Heather Prusak talks with Mike Cugno who covers the Dolphins for WFOR in Miami to talk about the quarterback situation as well as the other big storylines to watch leading up to training camp and the season opener.