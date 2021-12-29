Tuch scores first point as Sabre, Buffalo falls 4-3 to New Jersey

Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) and New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler (71) collide during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Alex Tuch’s first game in a Sabres uniform resulted in his first points in the royal blue and gold. Tuch’s shot in the second period was redirected by Tage Thompson for a Buffalo goal, and Tuch received the assist. Tuch said playing in his first game as a Sabre was a “dream come true,” but ultimately they didn’t get the result they wanted, and that was his biggest concern.

“Not only playing for the Sabres but trying to get a win with the guys in the locker room and we were really disappointed,” Tuch said.

It was their first game back after a long layoff, as the team didn’t play in any games last week. They had all three games postponed because of the NHL’s COVID protocol list, but Tuch didn’t want to make any excuses for the team’s loss.

“Both teams are in the same boat having a seven day break there, a couple of practice days and then coming into it it was a little bit weird but you know what? First game is out of the way and we can just focus on playing hockey and get those jitters out of the way,” Tuch said.

It was the first game for Tuch, Peyton Krebs, JJ Peterka and Ethan Prow. Peterka and Prow both made their NHL debuts. Prow scored his first goal in the 3rd period, which at the time brought the score to 4-3 in favor of New Jersey.

“Obviously it was great to get a call up and get in the lineup,” Prow said. “You never expect to get your first goal as well, so that was just the cherry on top I think.”

The Sabres fell behind 2-0 in the first period, but Tage Thompson scored two goals in the second to bring the game back to 2-2. New Jersey netted a pair of goals early in the third to take a 4-2 lead. Prow scored his first NHL goal to pull the Sabres within one, but it wasn’t enough, as they fell 4-3.

Buffalo falls to 10-16-5. Up next the Sabres face the New York Islanders on the road. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.