Sabres games postponed through February 8 due to NHL COVID Protocol

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–UPDATE: Buffalo Sabres games will now be postponed at least through February 8 as a result of two Players entering the NHL’s COVID Protocols.

According to a release from the National Hockey League, the decision was made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups, who determined that more caution was warranted while the League continues to analyze test results in the coming days.

The team’s training facilities have also been closed until further notice. The NHL will revise the team’s regular-season schedule and it’s expected that a decision on next week’s games will be made soon.

ORIGINAL: Tonight’s Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders game is postponed due to the NHL’s COVID Protocol.

According to the league, due to weather on Monday, the Sabres changed their travel schedule to fly to New York today.

The NHL says this is to complete COVID contact tracing and testing protocols appropriately.

League officials announced they are rescheduling the game for a future date.