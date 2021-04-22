Two Beauts up for 2021 NWHL Awards

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo Beauts are finalists for the 2021 NWHL Awards. Rookie goaltender Carly Jackson is nominated for both Goaltender of the Year, given to the goaltender with the most excellent performance in the league, and Newcomer of the Year, gifted to the best player in their first NWHL season.

Beauts forward Brooke Stacey is a finalist for the Denna Laing Award, which is annually awarded to the player who most exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to her sport.

The 2021 NWHL Awards will be unveiled on April 28th live on “NWHL Open Ice” on Twitch at 7 pm.