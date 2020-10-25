Tyler Bass kicks franchise-record six field goals in Bills 18-10 win

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass (2), center left, celebrates after his fourth field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WIVB) — Rookie kicker Tyler Bass’ leg was put to the test on Sunday afternoon in the Bills’ game against the New York Jets.

Drive after drive, the Bills moved the ball down to the red zone, but they couldn’t find a way to punch it over the goal line. That’s where Bass stepped in, and stepped up in a big way.

Buffalo attempted a franchise record eight field goals against the Jets, and Bass made a franchise record six field goals to put up all 18 of the Bills points of the game.

“It’s definitely a huge confidence boost, it helps me get more experience more comfortable being out there,” Bills kicker Tyler Bass said after the game. “It’s a good feeling getting out there but it starts with my teammates getting me in that position, but it’s a good feeling.”

As impressive as six field goals is for a rookie kicker, Bass also saw his fair share of tough times during the game. On the Bills first possession, they drove it 48 yards down the field and on 4th and 3 set Bass up for a 45-yard field goal that he shanked wide right. That was the first of two misses for the rookie, but he more than made up for them with his five straight makes.

“I know the type of player Tyler Bass is, he’s a good football player, we have a lot of confidence in Tyler Bass. He’s a young player, and we put him in some really tough situations, and in the end he won the game along with our defense,” Bills offensive lineman Mitch Morse said. “It’s a tough deal to go out there and have to put up that many points with a leg. We all have a lot to learn from this, but for us putting him in less stressful situations, especially a young guy, will be helpful and he’ll learn from that.”

“Coach always talks about character, it’s not about how many you make, it’s about what you do when something goes wrong,” Bass said. “Anyone can handle stuff when things are easy, it’s when something goes wrong it’s about how you handle it. You don’t let it define you and you just trust everything you’ve done in practice that week and you just put it to show.”