BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Spring sport senior athletes around the country are going through the same thing right now: dealing with the fact they are missing out on their final season of play for their school. We take a look at some of those athletes in Western New York and celebrate their achievements.

For the last two plus months, Canisius senior Ely Bliss has finished up his senior year as a Crusader from the comfort of his home.