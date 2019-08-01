Tyree Jackson Works To Prove Himself at Bills Training Camp

Every morning when members of the media come out to the practice field at St. John Fisher, there’s one player who is already there. Former University at Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson has made it a habit of being the first player to practice at Bills Training Camp.

“There’s a lot of things I want to work on,” said Jackson. “I’m nowhere near where I want to be and I don’t think I ever will be so, I just want to keep getting better day in and day out, never have a what if, why didn’t I work as hard and stuff like that, and just improve each day. “

Josh Allen knows what it’s like to be in Tyree’s shoes, as a rookie trying to prove himself.

“I talked to him, the limited number of opportunities you get when you’re running with the 3’s,” said Allen. “He’s got the big arm like I have and you want to make the big play when it’s there and some time you want to force it, because you only get one or two opportunities in practice to do it. But I think the first couple days he tried to force something down the field, where now he’s like like ok, let’s make the right play, and I think when you start making the right play, you’re going to have more opportunities,” said Allen.

“The amount of football I’ve learned since I’ve been here is just amazing,” said Jackson. “I’m just learning each day and that’s why it’s so fun to wake up every morning and come to work.”