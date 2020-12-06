UB ranked A.P. College Football Top 25 for first time in program history

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The UB Bulls are now ranked number 24 in the Associated Press College Football Top 25 Poll, cracking the Top 25 for the first time in program history.

After four commanding victories, the Bulls are 4-0 this season, and Saturday’s cancellation against Ohio due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Bobcats program did not deter voters from keeping UB on their ballots.

“Buffalo remains the only undefeated team in the MAC. The Bulls lead the nation in scoring offense, averaging 50.8 points per game.” University at Buffalo Bulls

The Bulls are the first MAC team to make an appearance in the A.P. Top 25 since 2016 when Western Michigan ranked.

UB plays their fifth and final regular season game next Saturday, December 12 at 2:30 p.m. when they play host to Akron. A win punches their ticket to the MAC Championship game in Detroit.