UB at Ohio football game cancelled

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — COVID-19 has canceled Saturday’s University at Buffalo vs. Ohio football game due to positive tests within the Ohio football program. The game has been declared a no contest.

“While we are disappointed our game at Ohio has been canceled, the health and safety of our student-athletes continues to be our top priority,” UB head coach Lance Leipold said. “I’m extremely proud of our student-athletes, coaches and staff. They have done everything the right way during these difficult times. In fact, we didn’t have a single positive case this week. We were looking forward to playing Ohio, but we will now shift our attention to our next opponent, Akron.”

The Bulls will wrap up the regular season next Saturday with the final home game of the season against Akron.