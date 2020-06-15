UB Athletics announces return to campus plan for student-athletes

BUFFALO, NY – Following the University at Buffalo’s recent announcement regarding the university’s plan for returning to campus in the fall, the UB Athletic Department announced a phased return-to-campus plan for student-athletes to begin on-campus, voluntary workouts.

To help aid this process and ensure the safety of every student-athlete, UB will follow the NCAA Resocialization Plan – a plan that works in accordance with federal guidelines.

“We are excited to welcome our student-athletes back to campus,” Athletic Director Mark Alnutt said. “While we look forward to their return, we want to make sure we follow all the proper guidelines and protocol to ensure their health and safety. We are confident that by following the plan in place we can keep our student-athletes safe while they prepare for their upcoming seasons.”

Football student-athletes will return first and will be required to follow a three-phase plan. Phase one will consist of groups of no more than 10 individuals performing strength training and physical conditioning over a two-week period. During phase two, groups of no more than 50 individuals can perform strength training, physical conditioning, unopposed route running and drill techniques. After two weeks in phase two, phase three will commence, which consists of strength training, physical conditioning, routes and drill techniques.

The schedule for return for football will be divided into three parts. Student-athletes who are currently living on campus or locally, will be the first to resume workouts, beginning the week of June 15. On June 22, out-of-town returning student-athletes will be brought back to campus to begin the three-phase plan. Walk-ons and incoming freshmen are scheduled to start training on July 6.

“I’m proud of the way our student-athletes have handled themselves during these unusual and difficult times and I’m looking forward to having them back on campus,” head coach Lance Leipold said. “As we move forward, the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff will continue to be our top priority.”

Beginning July 6, student-athletes from other select teams will begin a similar phased plan to return to campus for workouts.

Upon returning to campus and before any workout can begin, all student-athletes will be administered a COVID-19 baseline test.

“Working with our university officials, athletics staff and team physicians, we have been able to develop a plan that is consistent with state and local guidelines for our student-athletes’ safe return to campus,” Associate Athletic Director for Sports Medicine & Wellness Services Dr. Brian Bratta said. “We feel that it will give them an opportunity to train for their sport appropriately while continuing to help decrease infection rates in the area.”

Today’s announcement follows UB’s plan for returning to campus. Click here for more information on the university’s plan.