UB Athletics delivers snack packs to student athletes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “We wanted to get out and show our face, somewhat masked, and be able to get out and give them some treats,” UB Athletic Director Mark Alnutt said.

The UB Athletic Department hand delivered snack packs filled with chips, cookies, Gatorades, water bottles and UB face masks to the over 90 student athletes still living on and around campus on Thursday afternoon.

“We want to stay connected. Our staff and our coaches have done a tremendous job in terms of communicating with our student athletes, especially because there’s no athletics, school is still in session remotely, being able to check in with them in an academic standpoint, but more importantly from a wellness standpoint,” Alnutt said. “For us when we have the various ways that we communicate with them, it’s nice for them to see someone in person, not on the computer screen through Zoom or FaceTime or WebX, or just through simple text messages or emails, but to actually see a person.”

“For us, again, it shows an appreciation of how much we care of what they’re going through, young people are uncertain about what’s going to happen next, but hopefully this is just reassuring that we’re thinking about them and we’re still planning ahead to what the 2021 academic year will bring.”

Not only did Alnutt and the athletic staff want to deliver the food to their student athletes, they also wanted to make that face-to-face contact with their athletes and let them know they’re still thinking about them during this crisis.

“There’s no substitute to that personal contact. For us to be able to come up with this idea, it’s a small gesture of what we can do for them, but we thought it was good to at least get that contact and say hello, hang in there, and keep doing what you’re doing,” Alnutt said.