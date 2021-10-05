UB avoiding “roller coaster of emotion” after losing conference opener

Buffalo running back Ron Cook Jr. (2) rushes 55 yards for a touchdown against Western Michigan cornerback Dorian Jackson (23) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Amherst, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (James P. McCoy/The Buffalo News via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It was another tough loss for UB on Saturday, but once again they are trying not to ride the roller coaster of emotion. Head coach Mo Linguist has been talking about that a lot this season. He wants his team to stay even keeled and process oriented as they get ready for the second MAC game.

“You can’t ride that emotional roller coaster because emotions change every day,” wide receiver Quian Williams said. “You’ve got to have a purpose and you got to be driven towards that purpose.”

“We know where we want to get to, but the process is what’s important,” defensive end Max Michel said. “We always keep the same process and that should get us to where we want to be.”

It appears the team’s energy hasn’t gone down in practice, according to coach Linguist.

“There is no lag,” Linguist said. “There is no drag in these guys. There is no long faces. We know the task at hand. Everything that we want to accomplish is very much still in reach.”

They continue to focus on finishing, mainly on offense. They want to finish in the red zone. Stalled drives cost them last Saturday and they know they have to fix it to avoid a second straight conference loss.

“Just building off of what we did last week even though we didn’t get the results that we wanted,” Williams said. “I feel like whenever we do stuff like that and then we just try to fine tune those things and then, not try to but actually fine to in them and be intentional with it then I feel like we will grow from that point.”

“We have a lot of confidence in our ability to effectively move the ball, finish in the red zone, protect the ball and really eliminate some of these stalls that we have been having, and that’s what we’ve been preaching all week in practice,” Linguist said.

Now UB gets ready to face Kent State, a team that they have beaten nine of the last 14 times. Kickoff is this Saturday at 7 p.m. on the road.