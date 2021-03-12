UB beats Akron in OT, advances to the MAC title game

CLEVELAND, O.H. (WIVB) — The UB men faced Akron in the MAC semifinal game on Friday night, win and advance to the conference title game for the third straight year.

After the Zips jumped out to a quick lead, the Bulls finally got on top after a 13-2 run, and they stayed ahead of Akron through the entire first half of play. UB led 33-28 at the end of the half.

The second half was much more back and forth. Akron and UB traded baskets back and forth, keeping the game within five throughout the first ten minutes of the second. The final minutes of the game got even closer, with both teams scoring right after the other. Akron scored with 44 seconds left in the game to bring the game to 68-66 with UB on top, and the Bulls tried to hold on in the final seconds to win the game, but with 1.1 seconds left, the Zips tie it up with a layup to send the game to overtime.

The Bulls went on a 7-0 run to open up overtime, and never let Akron get back in it. UB downed the Zips 81-74 to advance to the MAC Championship, where they will face Ohio on Saturday.

Jeenathan Williams led the Bulls in scoring with 26 points on the night.