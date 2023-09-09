AMHERST, N.Y (WIVB) — UB Stadium will be lit Saturday night for home opening football game.

Coming off a competitive showing on the road against nationally-ranked Wisconsin last week, UB hosts Fordham (6 p.m., ESPN+) in the first of two non-conference home games.

The Bulls will play a balanced home/road schedule during the regular season again after hosting only five contests at UB Stadium a year ago, the program’s fewest since 2006. Playing five of the first seven weeks away from home, the Bulls started 0-3 before rallying to finish 7-6 with a Camellia Bowl victory.

Fordham is a member of the Football Championship Subdivision, formerly Division I-AA, and was the first team UB defeated upon joining the FCS ranks in 1993. UB also beat Fordham in its 1995 home opener.

The Bulls are 12-2 at home against FCS opponents over the past 14 seasons, and 10-2 in home openers dating to 2007, but lost last year against Holy Cross on a Hail Mary pass in the only non-conference game at UB Stadium.

Quarterback Cole Snyder, a Lake View native, set a UB record completing passes to 12 different receivers in the 38-17 loss at Wisconsin, and the Bulls’ offense in its first game under new coordinator DJ Mangas did not commit a turnover or allow a sack in Week 1, the only one from the Mid-American Conference to do so.

Fordham is the winningest New York City-area program with 74 victories since 2012, and finished 9-3 last season, losing a close game at Ohio, the MAC East champions. Picked second behind Holy Cross in the preseason poll of Patriot League coaches, the Rams (1-1) opened with a 34-13 loss at Albany and won 46-16 last week against Wagner.

Matt Jaworski is a starting defensive end for the Rams who led the team in sacks last season as a linebacker. Jaworski was a second-team All-Western New Yorker for St. Francis before transferring to a prep school.