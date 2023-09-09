AMHERST, N.Y (WIVB) — UB Stadium will be lit Saturday night for home opening football game.
Coming off a competitive showing on the road against nationally-ranked Wisconsin last week, UB hosts Fordham (6 p.m., ESPN+) in the first of two non-conference home games.
The Bulls will play a balanced home/road schedule during the regular season again after hosting only five contests at UB Stadium a year ago, the program’s fewest since 2006. Playing five of the first seven weeks away from home, the Bulls started 0-3 before rallying to finish 7-6 with a Camellia Bowl victory.
Fordham is a member of the Football Championship Subdivision, formerly Division I-AA, and was the first team UB defeated upon joining the FCS ranks in 1993. UB also beat Fordham in its 1995 home opener.
The Bulls are 12-2 at home against FCS opponents over the past 14 seasons, and 10-2 in home openers dating to 2007, but lost last year against Holy Cross on a Hail Mary pass in the only non-conference game at UB Stadium.
Quarterback Cole Snyder, a Lake View native, set a UB record completing passes to 12 different receivers in the 38-17 loss at Wisconsin, and the Bulls’ offense in its first game under new coordinator DJ Mangas did not commit a turnover or allow a sack in Week 1, the only one from the Mid-American Conference to do so.
Fordham is the winningest New York City-area program with 74 victories since 2012, and finished 9-3 last season, losing a close game at Ohio, the MAC East champions. Picked second behind Holy Cross in the preseason poll of Patriot League coaches, the Rams (1-1) opened with a 34-13 loss at Albany and won 46-16 last week against Wagner.
Matt Jaworski is a starting defensive end for the Rams who led the team in sacks last season as a linebacker. Jaworski was a second-team All-Western New Yorker for St. Francis before transferring to a prep school.
Jonah Bronstein joined the WIVB roster in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. Born in Western New York, he has covered the Bills, Sabres, Bandits, Bisons, colleges, high schools and other notable sporting events in the region for publications including The Associated Press, The Buffalo News and Niagara Gazette since 2005. Read more of his work here.